Former 49ers Running Back Jarryd Hayne Convicted On Two Counts Of Sexual Intercourse Without Consent

Former San Francisco 49ers running back Jarryd Hayne has been convicted of multiple sex crimes in Australia.

According to TMZ, Hayne was convicted Monday on two counts of sexual intercourse without consent after the jury deliberated for 18 hours. He was found not guilty of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent. Previously, the case ended in a hung jury last year, according to the same report. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ex-49ers RB Jarryd Hayne Convicted Of Sexual Assault, Faces 14 Years In Jail https://t.co/mFeiC90ofb — TMZ (@TMZ) March 22, 2021

Hayne was accused of getting sexually violent with a woman in 2018 and causing physical harm. He has denied any wrongdoing and has vowed to appeal the verdict, according to the TMZ report. He now faces 14 years in prison after the guilty verdict on multiple sex charges.

Hayne played for the 49ers in 2015 and has been a rugby star or a long time.

#BREAKING A jury has found former NRL player Jarryd Hayne guilty of raping a woman on the night of the 2018 NRL grand final @abcnews @abcsydney — Jamie McKinnell (@jamie86) March 22, 2021

I honestly hadn’t thought about this guy ever since the 2015 season was over. He was supposed to be this splashy guy who could make the transition from rugby to the NFL.

While he wasn’t awful for the 49ers, he was far from great. That’s why he only hung around for a season.

Now, he’s facing nearly a decade and a half behind bars after being found guilty on two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

It’s an incredible downfall, and a blunt reminder that life can change quickly.

Hayne will now await his May 6 sentencing.