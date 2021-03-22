AOC Scolds Republicans That Are Pro-Life But Don’t Support The $15 Minimum Wage

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez unloaded on Republicans who say they are pro-life but don’t support the $15 minimum wage. You won’t believe what she had to say — watch below! (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez: ‘It’s Go Time’ For Advocates Of Student Debt Cancellation)

WATCH:

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.