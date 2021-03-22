US

Boulder Police Respond To Active Shooter

Michael Ginsberg General Assignment Reporter
Police in Boulder, Colorado, are responding to an active shooter at an area supermarket.

The shooter opened fire at a King Soopers supermarket, the Boulder Police Department tweeted. Boulder police are advising that all residents avoid the area.

The number of deaths and injuries has not been officially reported.

Police officers were able to ensure that some shoppers were able to leave the store, 9 News reported. A 9 News reporter estimated that hundreds of police officers and vehicles responded to the shooting.

“I was then at the front of a stampede,” James Bentz, a shopper who was in the store at the time, told the Denver Post.

Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis expressed sympathy for the shooting victims on Twitter.

This is an ongoing story.