Boulder Police Respond To Active Shooter

Police in Boulder, Colorado, are responding to an active shooter at an area supermarket.

The shooter opened fire at a King Soopers supermarket, the Boulder Police Department tweeted. Boulder police are advising that all residents avoid the area.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

The number of deaths and injuries has not been officially reported.

People who walked out of the store are huddled with blankets talking to police. Many are in tears. A sad and scary situation unfolding in Boulder right now #9News pic.twitter.com/lfDT9OYRYE — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) March 22, 2021

Police officers were able to ensure that some shoppers were able to leave the store, 9 News reported. A 9 News reporter estimated that hundreds of police officers and vehicles responded to the shooting.

“I was then at the front of a stampede,” James Bentz, a shopper who was in the store at the time, told the Denver Post.

Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis expressed sympathy for the shooting victims on Twitter.

Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder. My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy. — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 22, 2021

This is an ongoing story.