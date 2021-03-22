US

Video Shows Boulder Shooting Suspect Cuffed And Marched To Stretcher, Bleeding And Shirtless

Screenshot/Twitter/Reuters
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Video shows an apparent suspect in Monday’s shooting cuffed and marched to a stretcher in Boulder, Colorado.

Several police officers escorted the man, wearing only shorts, to a stretcher. His right leg was covered in blood. (RELATED: Attacks At 3 Massage Parlors Leave 8 People Dead)

WATCH:

The shooting took place the King Soopers grocery store, and the Boulder Police Department has since warned the public that the situation could still be ongoing.

“This is still a very active scene. Do NOT broadcast on social media any tactical information you might see,” the department tweeted.

A second emergency notification went out a short time later, warning of an armed individual who could possibly be related to the shooting.

A press conference was initially scheduled for 5:45 pm local time but has since been delayed.