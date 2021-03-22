Video Shows Boulder Shooting Suspect Cuffed And Marched To Stretcher, Bleeding And Shirtless

Video shows an apparent suspect in Monday’s shooting cuffed and marched to a stretcher in Boulder, Colorado.

Several police officers escorted the man, wearing only shorts, to a stretcher. His right leg was covered in blood.

WATCH:

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT – Police in Boulder, Colorado, reported an ‘active shooter’ at a King Soopers grocery store, and aerial footage broadcast live from the scene by local media showed one person being placed in an ambulance and a man in handcuffs https://t.co/9j5m64WvXz pic.twitter.com/wREnM43QsH — Reuters (@Reuters) March 22, 2021

The shooting took place the King Soopers grocery store, and the Boulder Police Department has since warned the public that the situation could still be ongoing.

“This is still a very active scene. Do NOT broadcast on social media any tactical information you might see,” the department tweeted.

Please avoid the area of Table Mesa & Broadway! This is still a very active scene. Do NOT broadcast on social media any tactical information you might see #BoulderShooting 1/2 pic.twitter.com/JE214XS86B — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

A second emergency notification went out a short time later, warning of an armed individual who could possibly be related to the shooting.

Emergency notification just went out: Boulder police asking people near 17th and Grove to shelter in place while they respond to report of armed, dangerous individual. PD is investigating to determine if this is related to King Soopers shooting. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

A press conference was initially scheduled for 5:45 pm local time but has since been delayed.