Police Officer, 2 Young Boys Among 25 Shot Over Bloody Weekend In Chicago

Among the 25 victims shot over the weekend in Chicago were a police officer and two young boys, aged four and 10 years old.

Chicago police officers were ambushed on Saturday morning on Chicago’s west side, WGN9 reported. One officer was reportedly shot in the hand and rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in a squad car. The police officer has since been released, according to WGN9.

The 4-year-old boy was shot Friday around his face and is stable, according to Fox News. The 10-year-old boy was also shot Friday, Fox News reported. The boy was in a car with an adult male and female when gunmen attacked the vehicle, according to Fox News. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was sent to the hospital for treatment. He and the adult female victim—treated for gunshot wounds to thigh and ankle—are reportedly expected to survive. The 24-year-old male died from his injuries, according to Fox News.

Offender’s gun recovered at the time of his arrest. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/wCl1BO1rUW — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) March 20, 2021

The Chicago Police Department took a suspect into custody for the ambush of its officers, Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown announced, according to WGN9. A firearm was recovered, and the suspect was been charged with five counts of attempted murder, according to Fox News.

Police have yet to make arrests for either one of the shooting incidents involving the young boys, according to Fox News.

The gunman who ambushed #ChicagoPolice officers yesterday & shot one officer has been charged with five counts of attempted murder. Rather than focus on the gunman, let’s focus on the officers who continually put their own lives on the line to protect Chicago. — Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) March 21, 2021

At least three police officers were shot last week, according to Fox News, which brought the total of police officers shot so far this year in Chicago to 16, according to WGN9. Only three months into 2021 and 20 officers have been shot or shot at, the police superintendent said in a tweet. (RELATED: Three Chicago Police Officer Shot In One Week)

This year so far, 20 officers have been shot or shot at. Yet our courageous officers continue to put the uniform on and show up to keep our residents safe. — Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) March 21, 2021

The total number of individuals shot over the past weekend was relatively low compared to the scourge of violent weekends that beset the city in November and December of 2020.