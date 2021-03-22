Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
Analysis

ANALYSIS: China Wants Men To Be Men. Woke America Says Men Can Be Women. Are We Losing The Fight?

Russia Holds 75th Anniversary Victory Parade Over The Nazis In WWII

(Sergey Pyatakov - Host Photo Agency via Getty Images)

Varun Hukeri General Assignment & Analysis Reporter
Font Size:

China believes young men have become too feminine and wants to reverse what some Chinese government officials are calling a “masculinity crisis.” This view of masculinity sharply contrasts the “woke” ideology rampant in American institutions that asserts gender is a social construct and men can become women.