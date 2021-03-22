‘I’m Not Going Anywhere, Darling’ Cuomo Tells Female Supporter Amid Scandals

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told a female supporter Monday, “I’m not going anywhere, darling.”

The embattled governor urged New York’s houses of worship to open up as vaccination sites during a virtual appearance with Reverend Al Sharpton on Monday, Fox News reported. A woman waiting outside shouted her support for the governor as he left.

“I love you and you better stay where you are, we’ve got your back,” the woman reportedly called to Cuomo as he got in a car. (RELATED: Time’s Up Is Not Yet Calling For Cuomo To Resign)

Today’s update on the numbers: Total COVID hospitalizations are at 4,470. Of the 152,328 tests reported yesterday, 6,361 were positive (4.18% of total). Sadly, there were 46 fatalities. pic.twitter.com/c683CKaQJ1 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 22, 2021

The governor reportedly pulled down his mask as he smiled at the woman and asked if she had been able to be vaccinated.

“I love you,” the woman shouted to Cuomo again, Fox reported. “We love you, we need you at the finish line, you better stay.”

“OK, I’m not going anywhere, darling,” Cuomo told the woman as he left. (RELATED: Accuser Lindsey Boylan Says Cuomo Joked He Would ‘Mount’ Her If He Were A Dog)

Cuomo is being investigated by both the state attorney general’s office for allegations of workplace sexual misconduct, harassment and assault, and by the Department of Justice for his role in knowingly undercounting the deaths of New York nursing home patients.

The governor said March 12 that no one wants the reviews to conclude “more quickly and more thoroughly” than he does. He also asked for lawmakers to wait for the investigations’ results before drawing conclusions, and refused to resign.

Cuomo’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

