‘I’m Calling Them Out’: Democratic Texas Mayor Says Biden Admin Is ‘Disconnected With Reality’ On Border Issues

Democratic Mayor Bruno Lozano of Del Rio, Texas, said Sunday the Biden administration is “disconnected with reality” on the issue of border security, according to the New York Post.

“You have a breach on national security levels that have never before been seen in modern history, and you’re not even batting an eye about it, you’re not even calling it a ‘crisis,’ you’re calling it a quote-unquote challenge. It’s a slap in the face,” the 38-year-old mayor, who represents nearly 35,000 constituents in Del Rio, told the New York Post.

Lozano called on the Biden administration to “put a halt to any measures regarding the release of immigrants awaiting court dates into the city of Del Rio and surrounding areas,” in a Facebook post from Feb. 17.

“We do not have the resources available to house and accommodate these migrants within our community … If you do send these individuals into our community, we will be forced to make a decision to leave them without resources under these dire circumstances. I’m asking to please stop, please make another plan for this federal issue,” he said.

The Biden administration came under fire for refusing to acknowledge the crisis at the southern border. But on March 16, President Joe Biden told ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos he had a message for immigrants coming across the border. (RELATED: After Weeks Of Dodging, Psaki Refers To Situation ‘On The Border’ As A ‘Crisis’)

“Yes, I can say quite clearly: Don’t come over,” Biden said. “Don’t leave your town or city or community.”