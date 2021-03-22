Editorial

Former NBA Star Elgin Baylor Dies At The Age Of 86

Former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Elgin Baylor has died.

The Lakers released a statement Monday afternoon announcing that the former NBA star had died at the age of 86 from natural causes.

According to the statement from the Lakers, Baylor died peacefully while surrounded by his wife and daughter.

You can read the full statement below.

For younger people who might not know who Baylor was, he was a dominant force in the NBA from the late 1950s through the early 1970s.

He was an all-star 11 times and a 10-time All-NBA player. He was an absolute monster on the court. Long before the days of Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Shaq and LeBron James with the Lakers, there was Elgin Baylor.

Now, at the age of 86 years old, Baylor has passed to the other side. All you can hope is that he finds peace in the afterlife.

He certainly deserves it. He brought joy to countless basketball fans around America several decades ago.

There were few like him before his arrival, and there were few like him afterwards. Rest easy, Elgin!