Eric Musselman Rips Todd Furhman After Criticism, Says ‘His Credibility Is Absolutely Zero’

Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman had some choice words for Todd Furhman after punching a ticket to the Sweet 16.

The Razorbacks beat Texas Tech in the Round 32 over the weekend, and they’ve secured themselves a spot in the Sweet 16. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Prior to the game being played, pundit Todd Furhman said Texas Tech coach Chris Beard had “to be licking his chops” to be coaching against Musselman.

“When you look at the head coaches in this game, I think it’s one of the biggest mismatches you’re going to see round of 32… Chris Beard has to be licking his chops knowing Eric Musselman is on the other sidelines.” – @ToddFuhrman on @CBSSportsHQ ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/M8Rois6rFX — Tye Richardson ???? (@TyeSportsRadio) March 21, 2021

Naturally, that comment didn’t slip by Musselman and he didn’t forget it after the awesome win. In a video tweeted by @TyeSportsRadio, the head coach of the Razorbacks told the media, “I was alerted before the game about somebody at CBS who said something about the coaching matchup. So, I was a little shocked we could actually win a close game, based on his comments…I’ve never heard of him in my entire life. So his credibility is absolutely zero.”

Muss put @ToddFuhrman in a body bag after the game ???????????? pic.twitter.com/AuPlkaMW8y — Tye Richardson ???? (@TyeSportsRadio) March 22, 2021

Good for Musselman for taking that kind of game and keeping that energy after earning a slot in the Sweet 16.

If you’re going to go on TV and essentially call a guy a bad coach, then you have to accept the fact he might snap back at you.

That’s the nature of the beast. If you run your mouth, then you risk yourself getting ripped when you’re wrong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball (@razorbackmbb)

This is also the kind of energy that I love about March. Everyone is full of predictions and opinions they want to share.

Yet, at the end of the day, we’re reminded that we often don’t know much. Just look at the tournament this year. All hell has broken loose, and nobody could have accurately predicted this kind of chaos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball (@razorbackmbb)

Props to Musselman for keeping it real in the face of criticism.