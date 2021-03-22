Harris Faulkner Mistakenly Says Biden’s DHS Secretary Resigned, Has To Backtrack

Fox News host Harris Faulkner backtracked Monday after mistakenly saying former President Donald Trump that Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas resigned.

“I want to get to this because its just happened now and I want to double-check this with our producers. The DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has resigned, Mr. President. Your thoughts?” Faulkner told Trump during Fox News’ “The Faulkner Focus.”

Trump began to respond that he was not surprised about the news before Faulkner corrected herself.

“Hold on. Let me, let me stop, let me stop. Let me listen to my team one more time,” Faulkner said. “Forgive me. Forgive me. That has not happened, but and I apologize, listening to the team and you,” she said. (RELATED: Biden Administration Is Lying About The Reason For A New Migrant Child Detention Center, Former Border Official Says)

Mayorkas refused on March 17 to say there is “a crisis” at the southern border during a House hearing. The DHS secretary said March 16 that apprehensions at the border are set to reach a 20-year high, according to a DHS statement.

Mayorkas said although unaccompanied children aren’t being turned away at the border, the majority of single adults and families are, according to the statement.

Referring to Trump’s statement from Sunday, Faulkner said the former president had urged for Mayorkas’ resignation. The Fox News host further said Trump stated he believes Mayorkas is unfit to manage the border situation.

“Let me clean up on aisle seven with my error. He has not resigned and let me move right to what you are calling for and others, too, for him to move out of the way and possibly get somebody who can do the job. Your thoughts?” Faulkner said.

Trump called the DHS secretary’s news interview from a Sunday “a national disgrace,” according to a Sunday statement.

“His self-satisfied presentation – in the middle of the massive crisis he helped engineer – is yet more proof he is incapable of leading DHS,” the press release said. “Even someone of Mayorkas’ limited abilities should understand that if you provide Catch-and-Release to the world’s illegal aliens then the whole world will come.”

“The error stemmed from an audio issue in a virtual working environment. We corrected the mistake and continued on with the interview,” a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect a statement from Fox News.

