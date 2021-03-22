Husband Of Woman Killed In Atlanta Massage Parlor Shooting Says Police Detained Him For Hours After The Attack

The husband of a woman who was killed in the Atlanta massage parlor shooting said police detained him in a patrol car for four hours after the attack.

Mario González and his wife, Delaina Ashley Yaun, went to one of the three massage parlors where 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long killed eight people on March 16. González told the Spanish-language outlet Mundo Hispánico that his wife requested hour-long massages for each of them in separate rooms.

González said he heard the shots fired in a different room but did not open the door out of fear. When the police arrived, they arrested him, he said. (RELATED: ‘Only An Additional Two Years’: Atlanta Mayor Says ‘Symbolism’ Of Hate Crime Charges Is Important In Georgia Shooting)

“I want to know if she was alive or dead … they ignored me,” he said in Spanish during a video interview with the outlet. “They had me in the patrol car the entire time until they investigated.” González held up a photo of him and Yuan on their wedding day. The couple had an eight-month-old daughter together.

González was detained for four hours before he was given the news that his wife had died, González told Mundo Hispánico. “What am I going to do?” he asked. “I have nothing.”

The shooter told authorities the attack was not racially motivated and that he had a “sex addiction,” which is why he targeted those particular massage parlors. The shooting has since sparked a conversation about anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States because six of the eight people killed were Asian.

González added he hopes Long gets the death penalty “at a minimum.”