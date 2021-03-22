Report: Intruder Breaks Into Johnny Depp’s Home, Takes Shower And Liquor

Johnny Depp’s Hollywood mansion was reportedly broken into by an intruder who took a shower in the star’s home and drank his liquor.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ in piece published Sunday, the police were called out to the 57-year-old actor’s home on Thursday March 18 when a neighbor noticed a homeless man in the actor’s backyard near his pool. (RELATED: Johnny Depp Loses Libel Suit Against The Sun, Will Be Suing Amber Heard In May)

Intruder breaks into Johnny Depp’s mansion and makes himself at homehttps://t.co/dumSevYfqS pic.twitter.com/WweetgkSfi — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) March 21, 2021

When the man was confronted he allegedly took off on foot and hoped the fence which brought him closer to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s home.

Sources shared that police were then notified a second time by Depp’s security who reported someone was inside his home, the outlet noted.

When law enforcement arrived, they reportedly discovered the man was taking a shower in “The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” star’s bathroom and refused to come out. (RELATED: REPORT: Dr. Dre’s Home Targeted By Burglars While He Was Hospitalized For Brain Aneurysm)

Police said they ended up reportedly having to kick down the door to get the man out. They also said they discovered the man had poured himself a drink with the celebrity’s booze. (RELATED: Ex-Assistant Of Johnny Depp Claims Amber Heard Was Abusive, Not The Actor)

He was arrested and booked on felony vandalism, the outlet noted. It is unclear if the actor was home at the time.

It is the second alleged intrusion at the Depp’s home this year. TMZ reported in January that police were called out to his home for a female intruder who had reportedly triggered the alarm system. She fled before cops could get her, but was reportedly taken into custody later in connection with a string of alleged burglaries in the area.