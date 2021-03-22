Jake Tapper Criticizes Biden On Border: ‘Blocking Access To The News Media Is Not Leveling With The American People’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper criticized President Joe Biden as he opened his show Monday, saying that the administration was not providing enough access to journalists.

Citing the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border and the fact that journalists had not been allowed access to the Department of Homeland Security facilities, Tapper said that the administration was “not leveling with the American people.” (RELATED: ‘Where Else In The Country Would It Be OK?’: Peter Doocy Grills Jen Psaki On Overcrowded Border Facilities)

WATCH:

Tapper began by sharing photos initially released by Democratic Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar that showed the conditions inside one of the border control facilities.

“Today we saw this rare look inside these facilities since the Biden administration has not granted a news media access to the facilities, citing COVID restrictions, despite the president’s promise in his inaugural distress to always level with you,” Tapper said. “Blocking access to the news media is not leveling with the American people, Mr. President.”

Tapper went on to say that whether the renewed surge of migrants at the border was the result of poverty and crime in their home countries or the result of Biden’s reversal of former President Donald Trump’s much stricter policies, it was clear that the administration did not have the resources or the structure in place to manage it.

“Either way the challenge for the Biden administration, which vowed to treat these migrants humanely, is that the resources still do not appear to be there to back up that promise.” Tapper concluded.