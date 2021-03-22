Newsmax Reporter Presses Psaki To ‘Square’ National Guard Sleeping In Parking Garage While Illegal Immigrants Get Hotel Rooms

Newsmax’s Emerald Robinson pushed White House press secretary Jen Psaki to explain why National Guard troops had been allowed to sleep in parking garages while illegal immigrants got hotel rooms.

Robinson noted the ongoing issues at the border —particularly the overcrowding of migrant shelters and DHS facilities — and asked about the move to supplement those facilities with hotel rooms when they were unable to accommodate the surge.

Robinson began by sharing a report that $86 million had gone to pay for hotel rooms and food for migrants who could not be housed in the main facilities that were already filled to capacity.

“How do you share that with the National Guard troops who were sleeping in parking garages and, you know, some of them got sick from having contaminated food. That’s a disparity that a lot of people are pointing out — that our National Guard was treated one way and then illegal immigrants are going to be put in hotel rooms,” Robinson continued.

Psaki made no comment about the move to place illegal immigrants in hotel rooms, instead focusing on the National Guard and what President Joe Biden had done at the time to rectify that situation.

“At the time when we became aware of the the conditions the National Guard troops were in, in parking garages as you noted, the president called the head of the National Guard that day and offered his assistance, offered to play any role that he could play,” Psaki replied.

“I know that was some time ago, but that was the reaction he took at the time,” Psaki added, moving on to the next question.