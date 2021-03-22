Man Charged With 3 Murders After Calling Police On Himself

A Missouri man has been charged with murder after he called police to report he killed three of his family members.

Green County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to 4486 North Farm Road in Greene County, Missouri on Saturday night at 6:37 p.m. after Jesse Huy, 50, reported he shot three people.

Huy told officers he had murdered three of his family members. Police arrived and took Huy into custody “without incident” and found three individuals dead. (RELATED: Man Accused Of Killing 5, Says He Killed 16)

Huy allegedly shot and killed his wife, Tonya F. Huy, 48, and her parents, Ronald L. Koehler, 71, and Linda J. Koehler, 78, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, police said.

The Greene County prosecutor charged Huy with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action with no bond, police said.

It is unclear if there was a motive.

“The sheriff’s office and Sheriff [Jim] Arnott are going to show support to the family and ask everyone to pray for their family,” Greene County Sheriff’s Office Captain Kenny Weatherford said, according to KY3. Neighbors reportedly told the outlet that Huy wasn’t a friendly person and neighbors tried to avoid him, although they didn’t know the family personally.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office but did not receive a response at the time of publication.