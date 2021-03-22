Jim Boeheim: ‘Not One Sentence On The Internet Matters’

Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim dropped a hell of a quote Sunday night after beating West Virginia.

The Orange upset the Mountaineers in the Round of 32 75-72 in the NCAA Tournament, despite the fact a lot of people viewed West Virginia as a great team to make the Elite 8. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Adam Rittenberg, Boeheim was asked about the criticism he’s faced over recent years, and he said, “I don’t hear it because it’s from people that are inconsequential. … They don’t matter. Not one sentence on the internet matters. Not one.”

Shots fired by Boeheim? It damn sure feels that way! I don’t even know Boeheim and I’m sitting here feeling attacked.

Not one word? Not a single word on the internet matters? Really? I don’t want to call up the fact checkers, but that just doesn’t seem true.

The fact he said that quote makes me think he loves reading his criticism. Clearly, it bothers him. If it didn’t, then he wouldn’t come off as so bitter.

He could have just said that criticism doesn’t matter, which is 100% true. Instead, he said not a single word matters and it’s all written by “people that are inconsequential.”

Do we think he holds a grudge or what?

Grab a beer and relax, Boeheim. You’re headed to the Sweet 16. Life is good. There’s no need to be over the top like this.