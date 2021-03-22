Keanu Reeves Producing And Starring In A Live-Action Comic Book Movie And It Sounds Incredible

Keanu Reeves is set to produce and star in a live-action movie and anime series adaptation from his popular comic series “Brzrkr.”

Developed for Netflix, “BRZRKR” is “a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages,” according to a tweet from the streaming site about the 56-year-old actor’s project. The post was noted by Variety. (RELATED: Keanu Reeves Says He Has No Love In His Life: ‘You Know, I’m The Lonely Guy’)

Exciting news! Netflix is developing a live action film AND follow-up anime series based on Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR, a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages. Reeves will produce and star in the film, and voice the anime. pic.twitter.com/RVWEuBCXTJ — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 22, 2021

“The man known only as ‘B’ (Reeves) is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity,” a description about the movie and series (pronounced “Berserker”) read. (RELATED: REPORT: Keanu Reeves Is Coming Back For The 5th Installment Of In The ‘John Wick’ Franchise)

“But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else,” the description added. “In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it.”

“The Matrix” star is the co-author and co-creator of the comic series along with New York Times best selling writer Matt Kindt. The movie is set to come out first with Reeves set to reprise his role in the anime series and voice his character.