Police: Man Stabs 12-Year-Old Boy In The Neck While Waiting In Line At McDonald’s

A man stabbed a 12-year-old boy while standing in line at a McDonald’s restaurant Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh, according to police.

The 51-year-old, Charles Edward Turner, stabbed the 12-year-old boy in the neck while standing behind him and his family in line at McDonald’s and was subsequently arrested by police, according to the press release from the Pittsburgh Police Department.

#BREAKING: Pittsburgh police arrested Charles Edward Turner, 51, in connection with the stabbing of a 12-year-old boy at McDonald’s Downtown this afternoon. He’s facing several charges, including criminal attempted homicide. See the full story tonight on @KDKA. pic.twitter.com/bZO9wSz2CM — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) March 21, 2021



As police and emergency medical service (EMS) arrived at the scene, two employees assisted the young boy and his family, according to a local report about the incident from Pittsburgh Channel 4 Action News.

Pittsburgh police arrested Turner and charged him with criminal attempted homicide, two counts of simple assault, four counts of aggravated assault, and resisting arrest, according to the press release. He was booked at the Allegheny County Jail.

The young boy who was stabbed was sent to the hospital in critical condition where they were able to stabilize him.

Detectives from the Pittsburgh Police Department are investigating this incident by reviewing video evidence and speaking with eyewitnesses at the scene of the crime.