Miami Police Arrest 50, Confiscate 8 Weapons Amid Spring Break Chaos

Miami Beach police have arrested over 50 people and confiscated eight firearms since Friday after many violated the city’s curfew.

The curfew was originally imposed due to brawls, gunfire and destruction of property overwhelmed Miami police, ABC News reported. Miami Beach officials ordered a three-day emergency curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., after thousands of spring breakers trashed restaurants and packed streets without masks or social distancing, according to FOX News. The curfew forced restaurants to completely stop outdoor seating and encouraged other local businesses to voluntarily shut down, according to FOX news.

#YourMBPD is working hard to keep our community safe. Since Friday, we have made over 50 arrests and confiscated 8 firearms. We’d like to thank all of our partner law enforcement agencies for their efforts and support. #MBPDprotecting #CollaborationIsKey pic.twitter.com/Vrg9mOFcOy — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 21, 2021

Police officers struggled to control crowds on Saturday and by 8 p.m. many on Ocean Avenue were out past the curfew. A SWAT team arrived to assist but was reportedly out of the area by 8:45 p.m., according to FOX News. Shortly after 9 p.m. the police had broken up the crowd and cleared the main part of Ocean Avenue.

Eastbound traffic on the city’s three causeways was shut down from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. except for residents, hotel guests or people going to work, according to Miami’s WSVN. (RELATED: Miami Beach Mayor Criticizes Spring Breakers ‘Who Want To Let Loose’ During COVID-19 Pandemic)

The city unanimously voted during an emergency meeting on Sunday to extend curfews and closures to April 12, according to FOX News. The curfew seeks to “contain the overwhelming crowd of visitors and the potential for violence, disruption and damage to property,” city manager Raul Aguila told The Miami Herald