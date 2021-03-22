NFL Draft Will Have Fans In Attendance In Cleveland

The NFL draft will have fans and players in attendance.

The league announced early Friday morning that players, fans and media members will be in Cleveland when the three-day event gets underway April 29. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fans in attendance will have to wear masks and observe social distancing rules.

NFL announces plans for 2021 NFL Draft in Clevelandhttps://t.co/h4bPpsSzOh pic.twitter.com/rlN4V3Y8Bi — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 22, 2021

This is the right decision by the NFL. The league just finished an incredibly successful season, fans were in attendance at the Super Bowl and there’s no reason they can’t be at the draft.

Obviously, the joint isn’t going to be packed with people, but there’s no reason why some players and fans can’t be in attendance.

Believe it or not, we are returning to normal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL Draft (@nfldraft)

Also, Cleveland is a great city and a ton of fun. I went there for the RNC in 2016, and had an absolute blast.

The city has tons of great food, fun spots and it’s full of passionate football fans. They’re going to eat up the draft.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL Draft (@nfldraft)

Let’s keep our fingers crossed that it goes off without a hitch!