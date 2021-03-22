Editorial

NFL Draft Will Have Fans In Attendance In Cleveland

Feb 12, 2021; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence works out during Pro Day in Clemson, South Carolina. Mandatory Credit: David Platt/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The NFL draft will have fans and players in attendance.

The league announced early Friday morning that players, fans and media members will be in Cleveland when the three-day event gets underway April 29. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fans in attendance will have to wear masks and observe social distancing rules.

This is the right decision by the NFL. The league just finished an incredibly successful season, fans were in attendance at the Super Bowl and there’s no reason they can’t be at the draft.

Obviously, the joint isn’t going to be packed with people, but there’s no reason why some players and fans can’t be in attendance.

Believe it or not, we are returning to normal.

 

Also, Cleveland is a great city and a ton of fun. I went there for the RNC in 2016, and had an absolute blast.

The city has tons of great food, fun spots and it’s full of passionate football fans. They’re going to eat up the draft.

 

Let’s keep our fingers crossed that it goes off without a hitch!