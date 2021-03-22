North Carolina Football Coach Mack Brown Agrees To An Extension Through The 2025 Season

North Carolina football coach Mack Brown has agreed to an extension with the program.

According to a Monday morning release from the Tar Heels, the legendary college football coach has agreed to an extension through the 2025 season.

Brown’s salary in 2020 was $3.5 million, and it doesn’t sound like that’ll change under the new deal.

Carolina agrees to extensions with Mack Brown, Assistant Coaches!! ???? “We’re receiving great support for our football program, which has made our staff one of the most stable in the nation.” — @CoachMackBrown ???? https://t.co/p6eWLHIn9l#CarolinaFootball ???? #BeTheOne pic.twitter.com/Ye9ABTLXcP — Carolina Football (@TarHeelFootball) March 22, 2021

This is a great call by UNC. For the first time in seemingly forever, the Tar Heels are finally relevant on the gridiron.

Behind Sam Howell’s majestic arm and under Brown’s leadership, the Tar Heels are rolling better than they have traditionally.

Brown also brings serious name recognition to the program. After all, he won a national title when he was coaching the Texas Longhorns.

It might be in the past, but Brown is still the biggest name the Tar Heels will be able to get. When you get a guy like him and he’s winning, then you don’t let him go.

With Howell back under center in 2021, you can bet UNC is in for another solid season.