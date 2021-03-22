‘Not Today!’: Kamala Harris Cracks Up When Asked If She Will Visit The Border

Vice President Kamala Harris started laughing when asked Monday if she would be visiting the border amid the surge in illegal immigrants entering the country.

“Not today!” Harris said at the Jacksonville International Airport, before cracking up in response to the reporter’s question. “But I have before and I’m sure I will again.”

"Do you have plans to visit the border?" VP HARRIS: "Not today" *laughs*

The recent surge at the U.S.-Mexico border has resulted in record-level numbers of illegal immigrants entering the country, triggering the first crisis for President Biden since he took office. (RELATED: Monday Evening Dispatch: Photos Show Biden’s ‘Cages’ At The Border)

The Biden administration will be sending officials to Mexico and Central America to address the surge, NBC News reported Monday. But their response has still drawn widespread criticism from both Republicans and Democrats, and a bipartisan call for action.

Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn and Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, whose states are directly affected by the crisis, called on the administration to find a solution.

“Your administration should take immediate action in two areas: ensuring there are sufficient resources and facilities at the border to manage the crisis and taking concrete steps to improve the asylum process. Both of these are critical to improving how our nation manages this situation,” Cornyn and Sinema wrote in a letter to the president.

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted Monday that the border is a “humanitarian crisis” while criticizing Biden’s apparent inaction.