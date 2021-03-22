Oral Roberts Is Only The 2nd Ever 15 Seed To Make The Sweet 16

Oral Roberts has carved out their place in history after punching a ticket to the Sweet 16.

The Golden Eagles shocked Florida 81-78 Sunday, and that earned the program a highly-coveted spot in the second weekend of March Madness.

How rare and monumental is the accomplishment for the 15 seed program? It’s only the second time it’s happened in college basketball history. The other 15 seed to make it to the Sweet 16 was Florida Gulf Coast in 2013.

The Golden Eagles opened the tournament by stunning Ohio State in round one.

This is why we love March, folks. This is what it’s all about. I’ll be the first to admit that I expected Ohio State to crush the Golden Eagles.

I thought it’d be nothing more than a glorified scrimmage. I was so confident that I had the Buckeyes in my Final Four.

Even after Oral Roberts controlled the game and won, I still bet on Florida to knock them out of the Round of 32.

Clearly, I greatly underestimate Oral Roberts and it cost me big time.

I can’t wait to find out just how high the Golden Eagles can fly. They’re playing with nothing to lose, and you never want to face a team in that position.