Pat Forde Sends Insane Tweet About Coaches Not Wearing Masks And Losing In March Madness

Pat Forde is the proud owner of one of the stupidest tweets ever sent.

Illinois, West Virginia and Texas Tech all failed to advance out of the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and the Sports Illustrated writer thought it was a good time to take a shot about them not wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Forde tweeted Sunday night, “Not saying this is a causal relationship, but: the three coaches who seemed the least interested in wearing their masks this season were Brad Underwood, Bob Huggins and Chris Beard. Gone, gone, gone.”

Not saying this is a causal relationship, but: the three coaches who seemed the least interested in wearing their masks this season were Brad Underwood, Bob Huggins and Chris Beard. Gone, gone, gone. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 22, 2021

How the hell is it possible to be this insufferable? It’s almost beyond parody. Does Forde, who spent the football season painting doom and gloom, honestly believe there’s any connection here?

Last time I checked, wearing a mask has zero impact on whether or not your players are draining shots and playing great defense.

This tweet is so far from reality that it’s almost hard to believe that it’s even real.

The rest of us are out here enjoying the games with a few light beers and Pat Forde is trying to dunk on eliminated coaches for apparently not wearing their masks to his satisfaction.

This is a circus and Forde is the main clown.

Put the phone down, Pat. The entire internet will thank you.