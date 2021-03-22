Police Dash Camera Captures Van Completely Engulfed By Flames In Arkansas

A police officer in Arkansas captured a wild situation on his dash camera.

According to 5News, police in Fayetteville responded to a situation involving a burning van, and the video is straight out of a movie.

A man can be seen at the bottom of a driveway standing there and a moment later, a van 100% consumed by fire raced past him. Watch the chaos unfold below.

Luckily, nobody involved with the situation was hurt, according to the same 5News report. The belief is that fire started after the van overheated.

It really makes you wonder how hot it must have gotten in order to produce the result that we all watched above!

What do you even do in a situation like that if you're the random guy watching it unfold? I would get the hell out of the way at all costs.

There’s not much else you can do. What are you supposed to do? Stop the burning vehicle? That seems like a waste of energy and resources.

Whenever you see a burning vehicle racing towards you, I suggest you run as fast as you can in the other direction.