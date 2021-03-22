Post Malone Sings Incredible Covers Of Sturgill Simpson And Brad Paisley Songs

Post Malone rocked out Sunday during Matthew McConaughey’s benefit concert to help Texas.

The superstar musician was part of the event to raise money for people struggling after the horrific winter storm, and he closed down the concert with a cover of the famous Sturgill Simpson song “You Can Have the Crown.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite the fact he got famous as a rapper, his cover is a great reminder that his versatility is off of the damn charts.

Not only did Posty cover Sturgill Simpson, but he also covered Brad Paisley’s hit song “I’m Gonna Miss Her,” which is about a man who chooses fishing over his wife.

I need a country album from Post Malone like I need air in my lungs. I knew he was talented, but I had no idea he was this great of a country singer.

I would even venture to say that country might be his best genre after hearing those two videos. Feed us a country album!

Life sure must be nice when you can pick up any genre you want and just start ripping songs. Truly, Post Malone is a generational talent and the absolute man.