Project Veritas Releases More Photographs Allegedly From Inside Migrant Facilities

Project Veritas released photographs allegedly taken inside a Texas migrant facility showing overcrowded conditions as the Biden administration struggles to control the situation at the border.

The photographs, released Monday, were allegedly taken inside a 185,000 square foot detention facility in Donna, Texas, “within the last few days,” Project Veritas reported, citing an anonymous source. They photographs show crowded cells with people lying down inside, often covered by a metallic-looking blanket.

“These photos were taken within the last few days,” the source said according to Project Veritas. “There are eight pods with eight cells each in the facility. At any given moment there are an average of 3,000 people in custody here.”

Project Veritas also reported that migrants within the facility have tested positive for COVID-19. The source raised unconfirmed allegations of sexual assaults and other incidents within the facility, Project Veritas reported.

“They are separate by age or physical size depending on room,” the source allegedly said. “Fifty were COVID-positive in these cells over the last few days. There have been multiple sexual assaults, normal assaults and daily medical emergencies.”

Project Veritas’ report comes just after Axios published photographs purportedly showing the same facility. These photos showed dozens of children inside of plastic cages and were given to Axios by Democratic Texas Rep Henry Cuellar.

Cuellar said the “pods” are supposed to hold 260 people maximum, but one cell held over 400 male minors, Axios reported.

The facility in Donna, Texas is a temporary overflow building for Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The photographs come as President Joe Biden’s administration faces a surge of unaccompanied minors trying to cross the border, according to previous reports.

The Biden administration has not allowed reporters inside the facilities. Still, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas recently denied allegations of a media “gag order” at the Southern border. (RELATED: ‘Is It Now A Disaster?’: Fox’s Peter Doocy Presses Jen Psaki On FEMA’s Role At The Border)