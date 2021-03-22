REPORT: LaMelo Ball Will Miss The Rest Of The Season With A Fractured Wrist

Charlotte Hornets star rookie guard LaMelo Ball is reportedly done for the season.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the talented young guard for the Hornets has a fractured right wrist in the area of his thumb, and that means his season is over.

Ball is getting a second opinion to confirm the initial diagnosis.

Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball — rookie of the year frontrunner — is expected to miss the rest of the season with a fracture to his right wrist, source tells ESPN. He’s seeking a second opinion to confirm the diagnosis. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 22, 2021

Fracture is in the area of Ball’s thumb, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 22, 2021

This is super unfortunate for LaMelo Ball. He’s been having a hell of a rookie campaign and probably would have won Rookie of the Year if he had remained healthy.

Now, his season has reportedly come to an end before the start of April.

LaMelo Ball this season (rookie rank): 652 points (2nd)

240 rebounds (1st)

251 assists (1st)

65 steals (1st) pic.twitter.com/x73VDkqwPz — ESPN (@espn) March 22, 2021

Hopefully, LaMelo is able to bounce back as quickly as possible because he’s an incredibly fun and talented player to watch.

As a rookie, he’s already become one of the best guards in the entire NBA.

Here is the play where LaMelo Ball fractured his right wrist ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/MO1NdpAIUu — FOX Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnFSSE) March 22, 2021

We’re all pulling for him. He’s become one of the biggest faces of the NBA, and you never want to see a guy like that go down.