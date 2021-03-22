Sidney Powell Says ‘No Reasonable Person’ Would Conclude Her Voter Fraud Claims Were Statements Of Fact

Lawyer Sidney Powell is claiming that reasonable people would not have believed her allegations of voter fraud and has moved to dismiss a lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems.

Powell, a lawyer who assisted former President Donald Trump in his efforts to overturn the Nov. 3 election results, previously claimed there was evidence that Dominion had rigged the election in favor of President Joe Biden. Powell is now claiming that “reasonable people would not,” have accepted “such statements.”

In retaliation against Powell’s claims of election rigging, Dominion slapped her with a $1.3 billion lawsuit for libel. Additionally, the city of Detroit requested that Powell be disbarred and fined over her efforts to contest the election.

“Reasonable people understand that the “language of the political arena, like the language used in labor disputes… is often vituperative, abusive and inexact,” court documents for Powell read. “It is likewise a ‘well recognized principle that political statements are inherently prone to exaggeration and hyperbole.'”

Sidney Powell is claiming under oath in court that no reasonable person could have believed her claims about Dominion Voting Systems because they were so outlandish. But some of you did. https://t.co/NMGYGTbi36 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 22, 2021

Fox News Host Tucker Carlson previously extended an opportunity for Powell to appear on his show to provide evidence that the voting machines from Dominion took millions of votes from Trump and gave them to Biden instead. However, Powell refused to provide any evidence to support her allegations. (RELATED: Dominion Voting Systems Reportedly Sends Letter To Sidney Powell Demanding She Retract ‘False Accusations’)

Following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol Building, Powell along with former national security advisor Gen. Michael Flynn found themselves permanently banned from Twitter.