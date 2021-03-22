Ten Dead In Boulder Colorado Shooting, Including One Police Officer

Ten people have died in the shooting that took place in Boulder, Colorado on Monday, including a police officer.

Police Chief Maris Herold confirmed the number of fatalities during a Monday night press conference. The police officer who died is 51-year-old Eric Talley, who had been with the Boulder police department since 2010.

Herold said that the police have one suspect in custody and that the shooter was injured during the incident. The shooter’s motive is not yet known. Another update on the shooting is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

“I have to tell you the heroic action of this officer when he responded to the scene – at 14:30 hours, the Boulder Police Department began receiving phone calls of shots fired in the area and a phone call of a possible person with a patrol rifle,” Herold said during the press conference. “Officer Talley responded to the scene, was the first at the scene, and he was fatally shot. I also want to commend the heroic actions of the officers responding not only from Boulder P.D. but from across the county and other parts of this region.”

“The police officers’ actions fell nothing short of being heroic,” Herold continued. “I also want to thank the men and women who responded including state and local and federal authorities. Obviously, this is a very complex investigation that will take no less than five days to complete. And again, my heart goes out to the victims of this incident, and I’m grateful for the police officers who responded.”

Herold said that the police department would be working with the coroner’s office to identify all of the victims killed in the shooting, which she said will happen “as promptly as possible.” (RELATED: Video Shows Boulder Shooting Suspect Cuffed And Marched To Stretcher, Bleeding And Shirtless)

“Boulder has suffered a terrible and horrific mass shooting today,” said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty. “And I want to second what the chief said about the appreciation for the local, state, and federal partners that have responded to this location and to help with the investigation. This is not the first mass shooting that we have had in the state of Colorado.”

“My heart goes out to Eric Talley’s family, his loved ones, and his colleagues,” Dougherty continued. “He was one of the outstanding officers at the Boulder police department and his life was cut far too short as he responded to the shooting that was taking place at King Supers.”

Dougherty stressed how sorry he was for the shooting victims and promised to do everything possible to secure justice. He added that once “accurate information” was secured, it would be shared with the public.

“I would say that I hope the people of this country send the families of their loved ones of thoughts and prayers,” he continued. “There is more for us to do than give them our thoughts and prayers. We’ll go all out to ensure the right results are reached.”