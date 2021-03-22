This Bidet Seat Attachment Has Over 17,000 Amazon Reviews And Is Now 22% Off

You can get the pleasure of a bidet without installing a separate device next to your toilet thanks to this Slim Zero bidet seat. It simply takes the place of your current toilet seat and gives you the same benefits as a separate unit. Not only do you get an affordable price, but this seat is easy for anyone to install.

A dual nozzle system creates optimum cleansing for both men and women. You control the pressure, and the water that is released is room temperature, so there are no cold surprises coming at you.

This seat also includes a nightlight the illuminates the toilet bowl blue and allows you to see what you’re doing in the middle of the night. And with no buttons or knobs to fight with, you get a hygienic blast without any hassle. Simply push or pull a side lever to activate the system.

Past users have found the seat to be an excellent choice, giving it 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Many people think of a bidet as something for the elite, but there are numerous reasons a bidet is good for you. One of the major reasons is a reduction in the amount of toilet paper you use, which helps your wallet and the environment. Bidets also eliminate a lot of itchiness and soreness from wiping too much.

Before investing in a full bidet, you can experience all the same benefits with this bidet seat. Normally priced at $129, you can get it for a limited time for just $99.99, a 22 percent savings.

Prices subject to change.

