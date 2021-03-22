Thomas Middleditch Accused Of Groping A Woman At A Los Angeles Bar

Thomas Middleditch is facing an accusation of sexual misconduct.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the “Silicon Valley” star has been accused by Hannah Harding of groping her at a 2019 party in Los Angeles at the Cloak & Dagger club. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The TV star, who is a known swinger, allegedly “made lewd sexual overtures” at Harding and then groped her in front of employees and friends, according to the same report.

Ten women allege that a popular, members-only goth venue’s leadership ignored sexual misconduct among members at the club and its festivals https://t.co/63Ylzpx8Mh — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 21, 2021

The event happened in back rooms of the Pig ‘N Whistle bar at an event the Los Angeles Times described as “an uninhibited, LGBTQ-friendly, members-only club where underground DJs, actors, rockers and adventurous partygoers could revel in safety and secrecy.”

The Los Angeles Times also reported that the outlet saw a message from Middleditch to Harding on Instagram stating, “Hannah I had no idea my actions were that weird for you … I know you probably want to just put me on blast as a monster … I don’t expect you to want to be my friend or anything … I am so ashamed I made you uncomfortable.”

Harding has accused club founders Adam Bravin and Michael Patterson of ignoring her complaints. A representative for Middleditch didn’t respond to the Los Angeles Times for comment. In total, ten women told the Los Angeles Times that ownership for Cloak & Dagger, which has since closed, ignored complaints about issues.

Among multiple women who have come forward, Hannah Harding claims “Silicon Valley” actor Thomas Middleditch groped her at the club in front of her friends and several employees https://t.co/63Ylzpx8Mh pic.twitter.com/t0Ny3NX7GE — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 21, 2021

Obviously this is a serious situation and accusing a man of groping a woman is about as serious as it gets when it comes to allegations found in clubs.

At the same time, Middleditch hasn’t been charged with anything and as far as we know isn’t even being investigated.

Let’s not burn a man before he has a chance to defend himself.

Its co-founders personally scouted members, who were welcomed with a robed ritual, and a tattoo artist inked regulars with a logo. But its codes of silence and practice of expulsion insulated those accused of harming women, according to staff and members https://t.co/63Ylzpx8Mh pic.twitter.com/dT3zgKgowv — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 21, 2021

We’ll have to wait and see what comes of it, but it looks like Middleditch, Bravin and Patterson might have some questions to answer.