Tony Buzbee Wants A Grand Jury Put Together ‘To Consider The Evidence’ Against Deshaun Watson

The attorney representing the women suing Deshaun Watson wants a grand jury to look at the evidence.

Watson is now facing lawsuits from a dozen women alleging sexual misconduct and assault, and it doesn't look like attorney Tony Buzbee will be slowing down anytime soon.

Watson has been accused of touching a woman with his erect penis and forcing another to perform oral sex. The Houston Texans star quarterback has denied ever treating a woman wrong.

According to a weekend Instagram post from Buzbee, affidavits from the women will be submitted to the Houston Police Department at some point at Monday, and he wants a grand jury put together “to consider the evidence” against the dual-threat quarterback.

As I’ve said before, this situation doesn’t look like it’s going away. It looks like Buzbee plans on taking this as far as he can and the allegations are piling up by the day.

At this time, all the allegations are just civil, but with affidavits headed to the Houston Police Department, that could chance.

Of course, Watson has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until a court determines otherwise.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but expect this situation to only escalate as we proceed forward.