Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones ‘Looking Closely’ At Georgia Race For Governor

Former Democratic Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones said Monday that he is “looking closely” at the 2022 Georgia gubernatorial election.

Vernon accused Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp of compromising former President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection.

“We need courageous conservatives leading our state, not those afraid to stand up to the Radical Left,” Jones concluded the statement.

I’m looking closely at Georgia’s race for Governor. If it weren’t for Brian Kemp, Donald Trump would still be President of these United States. We need courageous conservatives leading our state, not those afraid to stand up to the Radical Left. — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) March 22, 2021

Vernon, a life-long Democrat, was reportedly harassed by the members of his party after he voiced his support for Donald Trump’s policies in April. He resigned shortly thereafter, claiming that he takes pride “in being an independent thinker.” Jones believes that it was not him who left the Democratic party, but it was the party that left him.

The incumbent Georgia governor is believed to face a strong opposition in his bid for reelection in 2022, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Trump has harshly rebuked Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, also a Republican, for their alleged unwillingness to investigate “voter fraud” that Trump unfoundedly claimed took place in the state during the 2020 presidential election. (RELATED: Georgia Republican Jody Hice Challenging Secretary Of State Brad Raffensperger)

“Your governor could stop it very easily if he knew what the hell he was doing. He could stop it very easily,” Trump told the crowd at a rally for the state’s Senate runoff elections in December.