Video Shows Dua Lipa Rushed By A Fan After Photo Shoot In Mexico

Dua Lipa got quite the shock over the weekend when a fan rushed her after her photo shoot while in Mexico.

In several clips that surfaced on Twitter, we can see the 25-year-old pop singer walking outside some kind of big wooden doors where a large group of fans were waiting for her. The post was noted by E! News in a piece published Monday.

The “Levitating” singer walked out the doors with a guard in front of her with his arms spread out.

Lipa then headed towards a parked car reportedly waiting for her when to one side of the star a woman came rushing towards her, crashing into the security people around Dua.

Amigas vi a Dua Lipa 3 segundos antes de que una vieja sin educación se le aventara encima. pic.twitter.com/jAPm9lH7bw — n.ate (@NateFranq) March 21, 2021

As the “New Rules” guard’s blocked the fan from getting to her, we see Lipa placed inside a car and looking noticeably surprised.

Odio ps a la que llegó y se le aventó a Dua Lipa ya no va a querer regresar a Mexico ptm pic.twitter.com/RAPoVG7WgI — JE (@McrJorge) March 21, 2021

An eyewitness, told the outlet fans were camped outside the photo shoot location for nine hours to see her after she tweeted pictures on Saturday of her on set for her shoot for Yves Saint Laurent fragrance campaign.

So happy to be back on set for the new Libre campaign with my @yslbeauty team pic.twitter.com/6iUeZ3G4f7 — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 20, 2021

Lipa has yet to comment on the matter publicly.