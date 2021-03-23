Man Wins $33,000 On $10 March Madness Parlay Bet

One man took home $33,000 on a ten-team March Madness parlay bet.

According to Bleacher Report, Eli Sawaged won $33,000 after betting only $10 on the 10-team parlay, which included multiple gutsy upset calls. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He correctly predicted Abilene Christian over Texas, UCLA over BYU, Oregon State over Oklahoma State and Syracuse over West Virginia.

You can see his full betting card in the tweet below.

This is why we do it, folks. This is why we bet with reckless abandon. We all dream of the day we put down a small parlay and take home a bunch of money.

It’s every bettor’s dream. It’s what the game is all about!

I also had two big parlays hit over the weekend, but none came close to this guy’s cash. I had a nice five dollar parlay hit and another $15 parlay that hit Friday.

It was a nice chunk of change, which I’ve mostly lost since winning it, but this guy’s situation is miles more impressive. He’s rolling in the cash!

Props to Eli for taking home a bag!