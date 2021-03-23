Gunman Responsible For King Soopers Shooting Asked To Talk To His Mom

The suspect responsible for the King Soopers shooting Monday in Boulder, Colorado, which left ten people dead, requested to talk to his mom as he was being taken into custody.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, a Syrian-born immigrant from Arvada, had taken off “all of his clothing and was dressed only in shorts,” and had blood on the right side of his thigh. He asked police officers if he could speak to his mom while being arrested, according to the arrest affidavit.

One of the officers, Sergeant Drelles questioned Alissa as to whether there were any other suspects involved in the shooting, to which he did not answer, “though he asked to speak to his mother.” (RELATED: Suspect In Boulder Shooting Identified As 21-Year-Old, Motive Remains Unknown)

The Boulder shooting left ten dead, including Officer Eric Talley from the Boulder Police Department.

Alissa, whose motives behind the shooting remain unclear, has been described by his own brother as being “very anti-social,” The Daily Beast reported.

“When he was having lunch with my sister in a restaurant, he said, ‘People are in the parking lot, they are looking for me.’ She went out, and there was no one. We didn’t know what was going on in his head,” 34-year-old Ali Aliwi Alissa explained.

Alissa’s brother explained that he didn’t think that the shooting was “a political statement,” but more about “mental illness.”

Alissa had been spotted by his sister-in-law two days before the shooting “playing with a gun she thought looked like a ‘machine gun,'” according to the affidavit.