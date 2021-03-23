Aleem Ford Announces That He’s Done Playing College Basketball For The Badgers

Aleem Ford is done playing college basketball for Wisconsin.

The Badgers forward announced Monday night on Instagram that his time with the program playing for Greg Gard has come to an end. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“When one door closes, another opens. Thankful for my time as a Badger. Thank You,” Ford wrote for the fans.

He now joins Nate Reuvers and D’Mitrik Trice in deciding to not return to school.

Now, all eyes turn to Brad Davison and Micah Potter. The two men are the lone remaining seniors who played major minutes who haven’t announced whether or not they’ll be returning for an extra year.

Trice, Reuvers and now Ford are all gone. That’s 60% of our senior lineup that saw substantial time on the floor. There’s also Trevor Anderson, but he played a limited role.

Seeing as how Trice, Reuvers and Ford have all announced over the past couple days, you’d have to imagine decisions from Potter and Davison are imminent.

Hopefully, we’ll get at least one of them back. If not, best of luck to all of them going forward. It’s been a hell of a ride.