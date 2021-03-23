Black Lives Matter Protest Shuts Down Grocery Store, Dozens Of Shoppers Trapped Inside

Black Lives Matter protestors in Rochester, New York, forced a Wegmans store to close Tuesday by blocking entrances and trapping customers inside, according to ABC 13.

Protestors blocked the entrance to the Wegman’s parking lot and used chalk to write messages advocating for the Black Lives Matter and Defund the Police movements, ABC 13 reported. Approximately 100 customers were trapped inside.

Wegman’s later announced on Twitter all customers had left the store and that the location would remain closed.

Our East Ave. store in Rochester, NY is currently closed due to protest activity taking place outside of the store. At this time, no customers remain in the store, and the doors will remain closed. Our number one priority is the safety of our employees and customers. — Wegmans Food Markets (@Wegmans) March 23, 2021

Protestors also marched down nearby streets, causing a bus terminal to shut down. Several passengers were forced to exit a bus that was ready to depart, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Officials Concealed Details About Daniel Prude’s Arrest, Death, Investigation Finds)

The protestors marched to commemorate Daniel Prude, who died in Rochester Police custody exactly one year ago. After being put into a restraining hold, Prude became unresponsive and died a week later from brain damage. A medical examiner declared the incident a homicide, and seven officers were suspended while the police chief was fired.