‘Senseless Act Of Violence’: Police Identify The 10 Victims Of The Colorado Grocery Store Shooting

Police identified the 10 victims of the grocery store shooting in Boulder, Colorado on Tuesday morning.

The victims of the Monday shooting at the Boulder King Soopers include at least one grocery store employee, a police officer and shoppers, according to various news reports. A total of 10 people were killed in the shooting, Boulder authorities said.

“Our hearts go out to all the victims killed during this senseless act of violence,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said. “We are committed with state, local and federal authorities for a thorough investigation and we’ll bring justice to each of these families.”

Herold listed the victims killed in the shooting as Denny Strong, Rikki Olds, Tralona Bartkowiak, Suzanne Fountain, Boulder Police officer Eric Talley, Jody Waters, Lynn Murray, Kevin Mahoney, Neven Stanisic and Teri Leiker as the victims. Herold listed the victims’ ages — the youngest was 20-year-old Strong and Waters, 65, was the oldest. (RELATED: Suspect In Boulder Identified As 21-Year-Old, Motive Remains Unknown)

Herold said Talley was “heroic” during a Monday news conference, The , The New York Times reported. Talley had been a Boulder Police Department officer for 11 years and his father, a retired optics engineer named Homer Talley, said his son had seven children, ranging in age from 7 to 20 years old.

“He was the first on the scene, and he was fatally shot,” Herold said as she held back tears. “My heart goes out to the victims of this incident. And I’m grateful to the police officers that responded. And I am so sorry about the loss of Officer Talley.”

Olds was a King Soopers grocery store front-end manager, Olds’ uncle said, CNN reported.

Herold identified 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa from Arvada as the alleged shooter. Alissa was charged with ten first degree murder counts and was in stable condition after being treated at the hospital.

“Officers arrived on the scene within minutes and immediately entered the store and engaged the suspect. There was exchange of gunfire, [in] which the suspect was shot. No other officers were injured,” Herold said.

Herold said police responded to the grocery store on Monday at around 2:40 p.m. The Monday shooting is still under investigation by multiple agencies.

“The Boulder County Coroner’s office worked overnight to identify all of the victims and notify the next of kin, which I’m extremely grateful for,” Herold said. “The last victim was removed from the scene at 1:30 a.m. today. By 2:02 a.m., all the victims had been identified. By 3:59 a.m., the families of the victims had been notified.”

“I want to say to the community, I am so sorry this incident happened. And we are going to do everything in our power to make sure this suspect has a thorough trial and we do a thorough investigation,” Herold said.

