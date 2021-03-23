Bravo, ‘Real Housewives’ Star Kenya Moore Apologize After Native American Headdress Worn During Episode

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore apologized Tuesday after she received backlash for wearing a Native American headdress on Sunday’s episode.

Moore wore the headdress as part of a Halloween costume.

“I want to sincerely apologize for inappropriately wearing the Native American headdress as a costume,” Moore said in a statement to Page Six. “I now realize that this was both disrespectful and insensitive and would never have done it if I had that knowledge and understanding beforehand. I regret it. When you know better, you do better. I am genuinely sorry.”

Bravo also issued an apology claiming they believed the headdress was a “teachable moment.”

"We had hoped it would provide a teachable moment, however in retrospect it is clear that the network did not address this properly given the gravity of the situation," the network said in a statement, Page Six reported. "We apologize to both the Native American community and our audience as a whole."

Moore’s decision to wear the headdress was criticized Monday by the activist group IllumiNative.

“We are deeply disturbed by last night’s episode of #RHOA in which @thekenyamoore wore a Native American ‘warrior princess’ costume,” the group said on Instagram.

“Costumes that mock Native peoples, defame our traditions and cultures, and perpetuate negative stereotypes are racist,” the group added. “‘Playing Indian’ is a form of mascotry that is not just offensive, it is part of a long history of how Native peoples have been dehumanized.”