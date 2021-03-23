Busch Beer Sends Awesome Tweet About Always Shooting For A 30-Pack

Busch Beer sent an awesome tweet Monday night.

The popular beer brand sent a tweet about how we should always strive to push the limits and wrote, “Studies show that 5 out 5 Busch drinkers look at an 18-pack and say ‘Hell we might as well get the 30.'” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Studies show that 5 out 5 Busch drinkers look at an 18-pack and say “Hell we might as well get the 30” — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) March 22, 2021

What do I always say to the loyal readers? What do I always preach to the masses? Anything in life worth doing is worth overdoing.

If you’re going to do anything, you damn sure better do it with a championship mentality. If not, then what are we even doing here?

When faced with a choice between getting 18 cold Busch Light beers or 30 of those crispy bad boys, always choose the latter.

The worst case scenario is that you save some for the next weekend. Sure, your friends might make fun of you, but at least they’ll always be there ready to roll in the fridge.

An empty fridge is a sign of a weak man. Trust me, a 30-rack goes a lot further filling a fridge than an 18-pack.

So, next time, always grab the 30. Your friends will thank you!