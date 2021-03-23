Claudia Conway Eliminated From ‘American Idol’ After Hollywood Week Duet

“American Idol” judges eliminated Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia during the Hollywood Week duet round Monday.

Claudia and fellow contestant Hannah Everhart performed a duet to Harry Style’s “Sign of the Times.”

WATCH:

“You’re taking control of your life, and I applaud you for that,” Katy Perry told her after the performance. “Claudia, this is gonna be the end of the ‘American Idol’ journey for right now.” (RELATED: Claudia Conway Shocks Judges During Latest ‘American Idol’ Performance)

Judge Luke Bryan told the pair that Everhart had “carried the load” during the performance.

“You’re just coming to life, I can see it in you. And ????????????’???????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????? ????????????????, and I applaud you for that.” – @katyperry@ClaudiamConwayy‘s #AmericanIdol journey comes to an end.#HollywoodWeek #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/rLIvkS5rjA — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) March 23, 2021

Kellyanne was present in the audience for Claudia’s Hollywood Week audition despite the reportedly rocky relationship she has with her daughter. The former adviser previously supported Claudia virtually during the audition, where Claudia was joined in-person by her dad, George Conway.

I was just musing how long Claudia would last on this show and it seems like it wasn’t very long. Claudia is a great singer, but it seems like she didn’t have the potential the judges were looking for this round.

Luckily for her, she’s only 16 years old. Claudia has her entire life ahead of her to become whatever she wants to be.

Who else can say they competed to be the next “American Idol” before they even went to college?