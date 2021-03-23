Colorado Baker Jack Phillips Sued Over Refusal To Bake A Gender Transition Cake

Jack Phillips, the Colorado baker who was sued for his refusal to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, is in court again for refusing to bake a gender transition cake.

Autumn Scardina, an attorney, ordered a birthday cake in 2017 that was decorated in blue on the outside but was pink on the inside to reflect Scardina’s gender transition, according to ABC News.

How many times is Jack Phillips going to find himself dragged into court because he won’t bake a cake. https://t.co/EaFvJO1tC4 — Bill McGurn (@wjmcgurn) March 23, 2021

At the virtual trial on Monday, Scardina said that Phillips claimed he opposed making the gay couple’s wedding cake because it went against his religious beliefs but would sell other baked goods, and so Scardina made the order to “call his bluff,” according to ABC News.

After Phillips declined the request, Scardina filed a complaint against him with the state alleging discrimination. The Colorado Civil Rights Commission agreed and found probable cause of those accusations, ABC News reported.

Phillips subsequently filed a federal lawsuit against Colorado accusing the state of launching a “crusade to crush” him by agreeing with the complaint, ABC News reported. (RELATED: Christian Baker Prevails At Supreme Court In Same-Sex Wedding Cake Dispute)

Sean Gates, Phillips’ attorney, denied any discrimination and asserted that the refusal was based on Phillips disagreeing with the message. Gates pointed to the fact that Phillips also refuses to bake Halloween-themed cakes because he also agreed with the messaging of the holiday, KIRO 7 reported.

“The message would be that he agrees that a gender transition is something to be celebrated,” said Gates, according to US News.

Phillips previously gained national attention upon his refusal to make a wedding cake for a homosexual couple in Colorado. He won a partial victory at the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 for that case.