Rising Country Star Taylor Dee Killed At 33 In Car Crash

Country music star Taylor Dee died following a car crash on a Texas highway, it was reported Monday.

Family and friends confirmed that Taylor Dee died on March 14 in Euless, Texas, according to CBS DFW. Taylor Dee was 33 years old at the time of her death.

Officials said Taylor Dee attempted to make a quick exit while driving eastbound on State Highway 183 around 10:30 p.m., but missed the exit and slammed into a barrier. The SUV she was driving flipped and hit an overhead traffic sign, the outlet reported. Euless police said Taylor Dee was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. (RELATED: Country Singer Kylie Rae Harris Was Drunk During Fatal Car Crash)

Taylor Dee died at the hospital around 10:52 p.m. later that night. A passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash sustained minor injuries and is expected to recover, according to the outlet.

The case remains under investigation and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to perform a toxicology report, CBS DFW reported.

The president of the Texas Country Music Association, Linda Wilson, told the outlet that Taylor Dee was the “real deal.”

“Taylor Dee was the real deal – a true talent with a heart and passion not only for her music but for people,” she said in a statement, according to CBS DFW. “In every performance, her talent was evident, but more importantly she allowed her fans to know her heart. She will be missed tremendously.”