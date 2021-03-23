Dabo Swinney Reacts To The Allegations Against Deshaun Watson

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney has addressed the sexual assault allegations against his former star Deshaun Watson.

Watson is now facing a total of 14 lawsuits in connection with alleged sexual misconduct and assaults. The former Clemson star and current Houston Texans quarterback is accused of touching a woman with his erect penis and forcing another woman to perform oral sex. He’s denied ever treating a woman poorly, and his former coach has now weighed in. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BREAKING: Attorney Tony Buzbee tells our @isiahcareyFOX26 there are now 14 lawsuits against Deshaun Watson and 24 women in total have come forward with accusations. #nfl #texans #houston — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) March 23, 2021

Swinney told the media the following about Watson, according to 247Sports:

I love Deshaun Watson. He’s like a son to me. That’s how I love him. As far as the legal stuff, that will take its course. Certainly can’t speculate or comment on any of that stuff, but all I can tell you is I’ve known Deshaun since the 9th grade and he’s been nothing but exemplary in every area. In three years that he was here, I think I had a chance to yell at him one time. He was five minutes late for a team meeting he overslept for one time. That’s the Deshaun I know. I can only base my thoughts on my experiences with him, which have been wonderful. Again, I love him like a son, and we’ll just have to see where things go.

I truly do feel bad for Swinney in a situation like this. What else is he supposed to say? Watson hasn’t been charged with anything, the entire situation is being handled in civil court and it’s all allegedly from long after the talented quarterback left Clemson.

It’s no secret that Swinney and Watson are close. Given the situation, all he can really do is speak on his own experience and not say much else. The last thing he wants to do is add fuel to the fire.

With Watson now facing more than a dozen lawsuits, this situation is fixing to get way uglier than anyone could have ever anticipated.

With lawyer Tony Buzbee aiming for a grand jury to be put together, I think it’s fair to assume we’re not even close to a resolution.

Keep checking for the latest Watson updates as we have them. It’s a wild situation.