14th Sexual Misconduct Accuser Calls Deshaun Watson A ‘Serial Predator’

The 14th woman to accuse Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct called the NFL quarterback a “serial predator.”

The unidentified woman filed the lawsuit Monday night and it appeared on the Harris County District Clerk’s website Tuesday morning, according to ESPN. The lawsuit is the 14th lawsuit filed against Watson in the last week, the outlet reported.

The lawsuit claimed Watson “assaulted and harassed Plaintiff by exposing himself to her and touching her with his penis.” (RELATED: Police Now Involved After 12 People File Sexual Misconduct Lawsuits Against Deshaun Watson)

The woman’s allegations reportedly took place in California. Only one other victim has made a claim outside of Texas, ESPN reported.

The traveling massage therapist claimed Watson “locked the doors behind him” when she arrived at the location given to her. The woman further claimed that Watson forced her hand onto his penis.

“I will not have you sign a NDA but don’t ever talk about this,” Watson told the massage therapist after the alleged incident occurred, according to ESPN. The plaintiff also claimed Watson reached out to her via Instagram following the incident.

Watson denied the claims were true in a social media statement after the first lawsuit went public.

“As a result of a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me,” Watson wrote at the time.

“I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect,” he added. “The plaintiff’s lawyer claims this is not about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me- it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”

Watson’s lawyer has come forward with evidence he claims proves at least one of the allegations against the quarterback is false, ESPN reported. The NFL is also investigating the claims.