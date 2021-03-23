Actor Frankie Jonas Reveals He Wanted To End His Life

Actor Frankie Jonas admitted he once was suicidal after struggling with drug addiction and drinking for years.

Frankie, the youngest brother of Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas, opened about his suicidal thoughts in a TikTok video response to a fan Monday.

Frankie Jonas, 20, the younger brother of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, detailed his long road to sobriety in a TikTok video.https://t.co/NzXCmyIkxV — billboard (@billboard) March 23, 2021

“This is by no means the eloquent explanation I hope to give on a much more serious mode than this,” Frankie said. ‘However from a very young age I struggled with drinking and drugging as an escape because I hated life, and I didn’t want to be here.” (RELATED: Nick Jonas On His Diabetes Diagnosis: ‘I Was Very Close To A Coma’)

“I eventually, after many years of trying to kill myself accidentally, came to a point where I was going to do it for real,” he added. Frankie said “something intervened” with his plans to kill himself.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for the fact that I’m alive today because my world has changed so beautifully and so astronomically, and I am not that person anymore,” Frankie said.

“I couldn’t be more grateful that I’m alive and happy,” he added.

Frankie, 20, now studies at Columbia University, according to Page Six. He got his start in acting in “Jonas” on the Disney channel. The show launched the careers of his three older brothers, who also recently revived their band, the Jonas Brothers.