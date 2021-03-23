‘American Idol’ Contestant Faints On Stage, Transported To Hospital

“American Idol” contestant Funke Lagoke passed out while on stage during the judging critique portion of the show and had to be transported to the hospital.

It happened during Monday night’s show after Lagoke was teamed up with fellow singing contestant Ronda Felton and the two were standing in front of judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luck Bryan to hear how they did, Fox News reported in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Claudia Conway Opens Up About ‘American Idol’ Audition And ‘Iffy’ Relationship With Her Parents)

Perry and Bryan had shared their thoughts about the two singers and Richie was giving his assessment when Funke was seen swaying on stage and then passing out flat on her face on to the stage. (RELATED: Katy Perry ‘Collapses’ During ‘American Idol’ Performance)

WATCH:

Felton who was standing next to her immediately has a look of shock and terror across her face in the video as the singer is lying on the ground before the judges go up to the stage to see what happened. (RELATED: Katy Perry Accidentally Flashes ‘Idol’ Judges [VIDEO])

In the clip we can hear Bryan tell others that it looked like the girl “busted her chin” during the fall.

Medical personnel then appeared to revive her and later we see her being lifted onto a stretcher and taken away.

“I know that was traumatic but we’re here for you,” Richie told the Felton who looked noticeably upset. “We’re family, ok?”

At the end of the video, a message appeared on the screen for viewers, noting that Funke “was treated for dehydration and released from the hospital” and would be back for the “Showstopper round.”